Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.