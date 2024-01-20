Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Amcor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

