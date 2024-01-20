Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.60 Million Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Warby Parker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,249,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 2,743.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 1,171,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 318.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 855,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WRBY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NYSE WRBY opened at $13.18 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

