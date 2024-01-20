Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 138,363 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 138,363 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.32.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

