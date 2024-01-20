Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 167.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,159 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of DMC Global worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at DMC Global

In other news, Director James Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,199.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.62.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

