Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,119 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

