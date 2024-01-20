Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $43.62.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

