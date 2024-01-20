Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $221.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.94.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

