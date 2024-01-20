Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 471 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

