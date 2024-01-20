Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,956 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

