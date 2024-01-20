Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.44. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

