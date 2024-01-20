Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 69,307 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 4.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adient stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

