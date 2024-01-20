Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 44,600 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

