Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,297 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,639,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,600,000 after purchasing an additional 910,737 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

