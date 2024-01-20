Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,727 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

View Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 4.1 %

MOH opened at $365.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $391.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.