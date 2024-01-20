Moderna, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($5.62) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,899 shares of company stock worth $12,262,738. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

