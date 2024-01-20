Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $471.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $398.67 on Thursday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $230.90 and a fifty-two week high of $398.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

