Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Meritage Homes worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,473,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

