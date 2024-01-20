Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 2,868 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $38,087.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Kathryn Riskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,060 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $42,993.00.

TWO opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -374.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,439 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

