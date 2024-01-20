Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $61.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Trading Up 2.3 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.