Lisa Y. O’driscoll Sells 1,276 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $28,186.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

