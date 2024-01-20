Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40).

LXEO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

