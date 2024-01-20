Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40).
Read Our Latest Report on Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50.
Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
See Also
