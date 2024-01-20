Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $148.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.