Jennison Associates LLC Sells 8,915 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of NMI worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,855 shares of company stock worth $9,631,198. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

