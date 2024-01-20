Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,798 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

MMSI opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

