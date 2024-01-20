Jennison Associates LLC Sells 18,983 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

