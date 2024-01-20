Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Belden by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $762,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

