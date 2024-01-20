Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

APi Group stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

