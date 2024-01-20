Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NSC stock opened at $234.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.83. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $259.67.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.