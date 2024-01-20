Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 17,152 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

