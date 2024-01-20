Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Livent worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

