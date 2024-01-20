Jennison Associates LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Ross Stores by 85.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

ROST opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

