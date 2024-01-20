Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,343 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 640.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE AAT opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.04%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

