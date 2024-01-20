Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $22.31 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.