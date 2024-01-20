Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Prothena worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 172,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 83,269 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA opened at $33.05 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. Research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prothena

Insider Activity at Prothena

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $561,150. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.