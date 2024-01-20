Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 20,223 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

