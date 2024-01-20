Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 10,565 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.5 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

