Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Atkore by 5.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Atkore by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $152.98 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $115.80 and a one year high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.