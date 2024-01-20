Jama Pitman Sells 1,624 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) SVP Jama Pitman sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $23,499.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,791.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jama Pitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Jama Pitman sold 1,407 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $16,912.14.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

