Insight Inv LLC Sells 142 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Insight Inv LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 62,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $170.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.