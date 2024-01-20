Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yelp stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Yelp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

