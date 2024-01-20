Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,902,572.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald B. Milder purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,902,572.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 37,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $2,240,139.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,010,752.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,899 shares of company stock worth $7,692,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.17 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

