Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 278 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $22,570.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Cary Baker sold 302 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28.

On Monday, November 27th, Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $96.01 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 74.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 65.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 75.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

