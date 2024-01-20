Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBNC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.07 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
