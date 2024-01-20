Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 83,199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,936,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.9 %

HPE stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

