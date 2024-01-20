Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Green Dot in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $461.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
