Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 548,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $760.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. Analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

