Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5,892.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after buying an additional 911,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,036,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,634,000 after buying an additional 568,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after buying an additional 388,578 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

