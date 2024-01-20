GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.83. GATX has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

