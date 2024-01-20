FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,014 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of FTAI Aviation worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 307.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,455 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 97.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,282,000 after acquiring an additional 954,690 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $50.22.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

